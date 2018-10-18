UAE to host 2nd edition of T10 League in November, December

Sharjah: The second edition of the T10 cricket league will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here from November 21 to December 2. The first edition was a four-day event played during December 2017 but this year’s event will have an expanded schedule, the organisers said in a statement.

This edition of the T10 League will have over 29 matches including a round robin stage followed by the semi-finals and final in a 10-over-a-side format. This year in August, the International Cricket Council (ICC) officially sanctioned the league along with the Emirates Cricket Board.

The league will have eight teams compared to six last year — Kerala Kings, Punjab Legends, Maratha Arabians, Bengal Tigers, The Karachians, Rajputs, Northern Warriors and Pakhtoons. Former stars Virendra Sehwag, Brendon Mccullum, Shahid Afridi, Shane Watson, Shahid Afridi, Eoin Morgan, Rashid Khan, Shoaib Malik, Sunil Narine, Darren Sammy and Brendon McCullum will be some of the prominent players in the tournament.