Tyrone, Vikrant march into quarter-finals

Mumbai : The top two seeds Tyrone Pereira and Vikrant Ninave strolled into the quarter-final round of the Boys’ under-17 singles event of the CCI-Greater Mumbai District Badminton Championship.

The number one seed Tyrone played at a relaxed pace against Vedant Shrivastav and still managed to cruise to a 15-10, 15-10 victory in a pre-quarter-final match at the CCI courts on Monday evening.

The second-seeded Vikrant, who stepped on court after Tyrone’s game, also took things easy against Krish Thakur and went on to completed a facile 15-12, 15-13 victory to also advance into the last eight round.

Earlier, Tyrone survived a first round scare as he came from behind to overcome Ainoor Khan 13-15, 15-7, 15-9. In other hard-found matches, Vedant Shrivastav played well to defeat Julian Korda 15-13, 7-15, 15-8 and Diyan Jain showed excellent fighting qualities to score a 15-6, 14-15, 15-13 win against Aaditya Chaudhary and advance to the second round.

In Girls’ under-13 second round matches, top seed Taarini Suri easily defeated Aarya Mujumdar 15-1, 15-1 and second seed Nayshaa Batoye outplayed Ananya Shah winning at 15-2, 15-1.

In the Boys under-13 singles second round encounters, he number one seed Shaswat Kumar overcame Viraj Bhiwandikar 15-5, 15-5 and second seed Vajra Mainkar proved too good for Vidit Bohra and romped to a 15-1, 15-7 win.