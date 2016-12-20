Two-time Wimbledon Champion Petra Kvitova attacked at her home

London: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has recently been attacked by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in Czech Republic.

Confirming the news, Kvitova’s spokesperson Karel Tejkal revealed that the incident, which he described as a `burglary`, took place in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov.

Tejkal said Kvitova suffered an injury to her left hand during the incident and has been treated by doctors.

The spokesperson, however, confirmed that Kvitova’s injuries are not life-threatening, reports the Guardian.

Earlier, Kvitova, who won the women’s singles titles at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, had ruled out of next month’s Hopman Cup mixed teams’ tennis tournament due to a foot injury.