Two-time Wimbledon Champion Petra Kvitova attacked at her home

— By Asia News International | Dec 20, 2016 06:24 pm
(FILES) This file photo taken on November 12, 2016 shows Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova reacting after being defeated by France's Caroline Garcia in Strasbourg, eastern France, during the Fed Cup final tennis match between France and Czech Republic. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was injured after an attack by a knife-wielding burglar at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov, her spokesman said on Decemebr 20, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / PATRICK HERTZOG

London: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has recently been attacked by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in Czech Republic.

Confirming the news, Kvitova’s spokesperson Karel Tejkal revealed that the incident, which he described as a `burglary`, took place in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov.

Tejkal said Kvitova suffered an injury to her left hand during the incident and has been treated by doctors.


The spokesperson, however, confirmed that Kvitova’s injuries are not life-threatening, reports the Guardian.

Earlier, Kvitova, who won the women’s singles titles at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, had ruled out of next month’s Hopman Cup mixed teams’ tennis tournament due to a foot injury.

