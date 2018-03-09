Twitterati slams BCCI over pay gap between men and women cricketers

On March 8, the entire world celebrated the achievement and success of women’s all around the world. But, a shocking news from the BCCI angered people on social media. On Wednesday, the BCCI announced new player contracts and revised salary structure in which the Board introduced a new A+ category including some big players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and offered a whopping salary of Rs 7 crore. But the salary of women cricketers raised everyone’s eyebrows with unbelievable pay differences.

The top bracket in the women’s category was only given a maximum of Rs 50 lakh, compared to lowest grade for men. This unfair behaviour by the Board didn’t go down well and Twitterati, on the eve of International Women’s Day, hit back at the Board asking for equal pay for women cricketers.

#TeamIndia Senior Women retainership fee structure:

Grade A players to receive INR 50 lacs each

Grade B players to receive INR 30 lacs each

Grade C players to receive INR 10 lacs each pic.twitter.com/u05YDFocWN — BCCI (@BCCI) March 7, 2018

Dear @BCCI please show your appreciation for women’s cricket by reducing this appalling pay gap. And please negotiate contracts for telecast of their matches. We have an excellent team that a lot of us fans regret not being able to watch perform regularly. pic.twitter.com/rlPMmuTtcU — Nikhil Mehra (@TweetinderKaul) March 7, 2018

BCCI Retainer Fee:

👉Men:

Grade A+ INR 7 Cr

Grade A INR 5 Cr

Grade B INR 3 Cr

Grade C INR 1 Cr 👉Women:

Grade A INR 50 Lacs

Grade B INR 30 Lacs

Grade C INR 10 Lacs Women’s Top Grade Fee Is Half Of Men’s Lowest Grade Fee. Life Is So Unfair. 😏 #BCCI #TeamIndia — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) March 7, 2018

Both men and #women representing our country in cricket

Both are doing excellent job but then also girls are being ignored in equal pay..

Why question for all..@BCCI@ICC #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/WpnhwR7AUO — Mayank Deep (@Mayank_Dep) March 8, 2018

This is the reward that you get for reaching the world cup final!? Shocking to see such a pay gap between senior Indian men and women cricketers. Shame on you @BCCI for such double standards. — Roshan (@RoshanPati1) March 8, 2018

What an amazing (shall I say “INSULTING”..??) gift from @BCCI for @BCCIWomen cricket team..!! Men’s “GRADE C” getting double (₹1cr) pay than that of the “GRADE A” (₹50L) of Women’s Cricket..!! #HappyWomensDay — Harshad Bhuwad (@BhuwadHarshad) March 8, 2018

Women cricket team play very good but captain @M_Raj03 still not getting even 10% of @imVkohli remuneration. @BCCI should atleast think about it. #WomensDay #TimeIsNow for Gender equality. @Ra_THORe @PMOIndia. Only wishes on 8 March will not make them proud. #EndDiscrimination pic.twitter.com/fNHUD9J9Mq — Anilkumar Panchariya (@cs_anilsharmam) March 8, 2018

As per the new contract, all Grade A male players will get paid Rs 5 crore each annually, while Grade B and Grade C male players will receive an annual package of Rs 3 crore each and Rs 1 crore each respectively. But to disappointment of many, none of the female colleagues touched the crore mark.