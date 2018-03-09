Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Lenin
#PNBScam
#KartiChidambaram
#Aadhaar
#WomensDay2018
Home / Cricket / Twitterati slams BCCI over pay gap between men and women cricketers

Twitterati slams BCCI over pay gap between men and women cricketers

— By Priyanka Vartak | Mar 09, 2018 11:46 am
FOLLOW US:

On March 8, the entire world celebrated the achievement and success of women’s all around the world. But, a shocking news from the BCCI angered people on social media. On Wednesday, the BCCI announced new player contracts and revised salary structure in which the Board introduced a new A+ category including some big players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and offered a whopping salary of Rs 7 crore. But the salary of women cricketers raised everyone’s eyebrows with unbelievable pay differences.

The top bracket in the women’s category was only given a maximum of Rs 50 lakh, compared to lowest grade for men. This unfair behaviour by the Board didn’t go down well and Twitterati, on the eve of International Women’s Day, hit back at the Board asking for equal pay for women cricketers.

As per the new contract, all Grade A male players will get paid Rs 5 crore each annually, while Grade B and Grade C male players will receive an annual package of Rs 3 crore each and Rs 1 crore each respectively. But to disappointment of many, none of the female colleagues touched the crore mark.

 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK