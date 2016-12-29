TT star Pappu Haldankar passes away

Mumbai: Former international table tennis player Prafulla Haldankar, popularly known as Pappu Haldankar passed away on Tuesday morning due to cardiac failure after being hospitalised on November 14, 2016.

Pappu Haldankar started playing table tennis for Deccan Gymkhana, Pune and represented India for 5 years from 1961 to 1965. He was ranked 1st in India in the year 1961-62 and represented the country in two Asian Championships and two World Championships.

After retiring from the game he was the coach of Indian Railways for many years. He worked for Western Railway and retired in 1995 as Chief Welfare Inspector from DRM office Bombay Central.

Pappu Haldankar is survived by his wife Sangeeta P. Haldankar, two sons Ketan, Satej, daughters-in-law and grandsons.