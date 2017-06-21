Trouble in Team India as Anil Kumble quits as head coach

London/New Delhi: Anil Kumble has stepped down as Indian cricket team’s head coach just days after the Men in Blue lost to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final. Kumble, who was expected to join the Indian cricket team in the West Indies after an ICC board meet, has decided to call it quits.

Amitabh Choudhary, Acting Secretary of the BCCI, said “We wish to place on record our sincere appreciation for the immense contribution by Anil Kumble to the team which enabled India to attain the No.1 Test position. Indian cricket needs his continued contribution in various capacities and wishes him all the best in his future endeavour.”

After Sunday’s defeat against Pakistan, the Indians were totally incommunicado. It was clear that the hurt of a 180-run defeat against the lowest-ranked team in the Champions Trophy was too hard to digest.

But just like the lead up to the Champions Trophy, the Kumble issue once again became a talking point after murmurs emerged that captain Virat Kohli is adamant on a change of guard as far as the head coach was concerned.

The Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising former stars Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman, has so far drawn a blank in finding a solution to the coach crisis. Senior BCCI functionaries, speaking on condition of anonymity, now wonder if Kumble’s appointment in June 2016 was a step in the right direction.

Kohli’s cold relationship with Kumble was clearly visible during the Champions Trophy. During nets, the captain and coach hardly interacted.

Earlier, the CAC seemed adamant on an extension for Kumble. The delay in announcing the coach has only created uncertainties in the dressing room.