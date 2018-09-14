Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2018 Qualifier 2 LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders will clash to fill the last spot in the finals of the CPL 2018, they will face each other in the 2nd qualifier of the CPL 2018 which will be played at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Saturday, September 15.

Knight Riders lost the first qualifier against Warriors by two wickets. Though they will take some confidence from their record against the Patriots, where they hold a clear edge.

The Patriots would be feeling very confident as they managed to defeat Tallawahs. They will be the more confident going into the match due to their back to back wins in previous three games.

Watch Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2018 telecast on these channels.

The match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots played at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba and will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Squad

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo (C), Sunil Narine, Kevon Cooper, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Brendon McCullum, Colin Munro, Denesh Ramdin, Colin Ingram and Darren Bravo.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Gayle (C), Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Sheldon Cottrell, Anton Devcich, Brandon King, Devon Thomas, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, and Carlos Brathwaite.