Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2018 LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will clash for the top spot in the points table in the 27th match of the CPL 2018 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Thursday, September 6. Trinbago Knight Riders are currently on the third position with five wins and 2 losses from seven matches. They have won their last four matches in a row. The Knight Riders have been excellent with the bat since their last four games, scoring more than 180 runs on three of those matches.

Warriors on the other hand have also won five and lost two out of the seven matches they are on the second spot of CPL points table. After facing a six-wicket loss against of St Lucia Stars, the Warriors fought strong and won 2 matches back-to-back against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents respectively.

Watch Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2018 telecast on these channels.

The match between Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors played at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Squad

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo (C), Javon Searles, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Anderson Phillip, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Rayad Emrit (C), Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Tahir, Chadwick Walton, Luke Ronchi, Shimron Hetmyer, Cameron Delport, Jason Mohammed, Sohail Tanvir, Roshon Primus and Chris Green.