Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents CPL 2018 LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India

Barbados Tridents will clash with Knight Riders in the 28th match of CPL 2018 which will be played at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Saturday, September 8. Both teams have played eleven matches against each other with the Riders winning 7 and the Tridents winning 4.

Riders are filled with confidence and are currently at the top of points table with six wins and a couple of defeats from eight matches and they have been on a five-match winning streak. A win here will assure them of a top-two finish.

Barbados Tridents had a very poor CPL season and are at the bottom of the CPL 2018 points table with two wins and seven losses from nine matches. They last six matches were straight defeats and they would dearly want to go out of the tournament with a win.

Watch Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents CPL 2018 telecast on these channels.

The match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Tridents played at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents CPL 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Squad:

Barbados Tridents: Dwayne Smith, Sunny Sohal, Nicholas Pooran(w), Hashim Amla, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Dominic Drakes, Imran Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Tion Webster, Shamar Springer, Chemar Holder, Martin Guptill

Trinbago Knight Riders: Colin Munro, Chris Lynn, Denesh Ramdin(w), Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo(c), Javon Searles, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Kevon Cooper, Nikita Miller, Anderson Phillip, Hamza Tariq, Amir Jangoo, Shannon Gabriel, Terrance Hinds