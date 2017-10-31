Tri Nation Motorcycle expedition flagged off

Shillong : A Tri-Nation motorcycle expedition by the Assam Rifles was flagged off on Monday by the Governor of Meghalaya, Ganga Prasad. The expedition is being held to commemorate the 142nd birthday celebration of the first deputy prime minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Flagging off the “Unity & Heritage Motorcycle Expedition”, took place at the Assam Rifles Headquarters, Laitkor, Shillong, in presence of Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, all ranks of Assam Rifles officers and other civil dignitaries, the Governor in his speech motivated the 33 enthusiastic participating Assam Rifles men including officers to successfully complete the expedition.

The 2150 kms long expedition will cover two neighboring countries of Bangladesh and Myanmar and six Indian states of Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura. With support from the High Commission / Embassies of the respective countries, various activities have been scheduled during the expedition.

The participants will pay homage at various war memorials and graves of Indian Martyrs on the foreign soil.