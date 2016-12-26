Transfer window!

Valencia eye ex-Brazil midfielder Felipe Melo

Former Brazil international midfielder Felipe Melo could make a surprise move to Valencia next month, according to reports by the Brazilian media. The 33-year-old has fallen out of favour at Inter Milan this season and in recent weeks has been linked to Brazilian clubs Palmeiras, Flamengo, Corinthians and Sao Paulo, reports Xinhua news agency.

Liverpool, Napoli in race to sign Thaigo Maia

Liverpool and Napoli are among several European clubs interested in signing teenage Brazilian midfielder Thiago Maia, according to media reports as of Sunday.

Wolfsburg confirms Draxler’s move to PSG

German football club Wolfsburg have announced the departure of midfielder Julian Draxler to reigning French league champions Paris Saint-Germain for four seasons. The Bundesliga club thus confirmed information released on Friday.