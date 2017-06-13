Free Press Journal
Torino chief says striker Belotti will stay

Torino chief says striker Belotti will stay

— By Agencies | Jun 13, 2017 12:11 am
Turin : Serie A football club Torino president Urbano Cairo has brushed off speculation on striker Andrea Belotti after he was linked with a summer move to AC Milan and Manchester United. Cairo thinks it is Belotti’s own decision to stay at Torino despite being sought-out by other clubs.“I want to keep Belotti as he has a contract until 2021. If a non-Italian club pays his 100 million euros ($112 million) release clause then yes I will sell him,” Cairo was quoted as saying by Fox Sports on Sunday.

“Even so, Belotti could then refuse a potential deal anyways. It is important to understand what he really wants. I think he wants to stay here with us at Torino.” he added. The 23-year-old striker has scored 26 goals in 35 league appearances for Torino last season helping the team to finish ninth in the Serie A standings.


