Top seed Prajwal in semis : 7th seed Aryan stuns 2nd seed Rohan

Mumbai : Top seed Prajwal Tewari comfortably defeated Arnav Paparkar 9-2 to advance into the semi-finals of the boys’ singles event of the Wodehouse Gymkhana organsied MSLTA – Yonex Sunrise-Wodehouse Gymkhana All India Ranking Championship Series Under-12 Tennis Tournament 2017, and played at the Wodehouse Gymkhana tennis courts on Sunday.

However, second seed Rohan Patel crashed out going down rather tamely to seventh seed Aryan Kale by a 2-9 scoreline. Third Seed Aryan Deokar and fourth seed Omar Sumar also fell by wayside. Fifth seed Arjun Abhyankar overcame Aryan 9-5, while unseeded Aditya Talati got the better of Omar 9-4 to complete the semi-final line-up.

Meanwhile, the top four seeds in the girls’ event as expectedly booked their berths in the semi-finals. Top seed Kyra Shetty defeated Saumya Ronde 9-5, while second seed Asmi Wadhwa overcame 7th seed Gia Pereira 9-4. Third seed Anya Jacob prevailed over 8th seed Soha Patil 9-2 and 4th seed Pari Chavan tamed 5th seed Veronica Gilby 9-3.

In the boys’s semi-finals, Prajwal Tewari will take on Aditya Talati and Arjun Anhyankar will clash with Aryan Kale. The girls’ semi-finals will witness Kyra play against Anya and Asmi take on Pari to decide who enters the title round.