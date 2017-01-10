Top seed Prajwal, 3rd seed Anya win boys, girls’ under-12 crowns

Mumbai: Top seed Prajwal Tewari and third seed Anya Jacob in convincing fashions bagged the boys’ and girls’ under-12 singles crowns respectively in the Wodehouse Gymkhana organsied MSLTA – Yonex Sunrise-Wodehouse Gymkhana All India Ranking Championship Series Under-12 Tennis Tournament 2017, and played at the Wodehouse Gymkhana tennis courts.

In the boys’ final, Prajwal put an end to seventh seed Aryan Kale’s giant-killing run as he dropped just one game in romping to a facile 6-1, 6-0 victory to emerge champion. Earlier, Aryan sent second seed Rohan Patel packing out in the quarter-finals and then defeated fifth seed Arjun Abhyankar in the semi-finals.

The girls’ summit clash also witnessed a one-side contest as third seed Anya Jacob continued with her impressive showing to tame second seed Asmi Wadhwa 6-2, 6-0 with plenty to spare and clinch the top honours.

Earlier in semi-final matches, Anya got the better of top Kyra Shetty 9-7 in an absorbing contest, while Asmi overcame fourth seed Pari Chavan 9-6.