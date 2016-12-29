Top seed Chanda held by Kathmale

Mumbai : Top seed Sandipan Chanda could not break through with the black pieces against compatriot Sameer Kathmale and their second round game in the IIFL Wealth Mumbai International Chess Tournament ended in a draw on Wednesday.

In fact five of the top ten board games in the second round ended in a draw.

On table three, Andhra boy Arjun Erigaisi held fourth-seeded Ukrainian GM Vitaliy Bernadskiy, rated 2540, to a draw with the black pieces.

Maharashtra’s Sammed Shete also held Karen Movsziszian of Armenia and ten-year-old emerging talent Gukesh D, rated 2236, held GM Horvath Adam, rated 2501.

Gukesh was also simultaneously playing in the juniors category where he continued to lead the pack of players with three points out of three.

The third round of the U 13 section held concurrently, did not see any major upsets apart from the draw on the second board.

Bangladeshi talent Mohd. Fahad Rahman, rated 2213, was held to a draw by unheralded Indian boy Abhinessh S, rated more than 400 points below his rival.

Round 2 Results (Open): IM Kathmale Sameer (2313, IND) drew with GM Sandipan Chanda (2593, IND) 1-1; WGM Kulkarni Bhakti (2281, IND) lost to GM Ghosh Diptayan (2570,IND) 1-1; GM Bernadskiy Vitaliy (2540, UKR) drew with CM Erigaisi Arjun (IND) 1- 1; GM Movsziszian Karen (2523, ARM) drew with Sammed Jaykumar Shete (2282, IND)1–1; FM Srinath Rao S V lost to GM Tukhaev Adam (2516, UKR) 1-1.

CM Gukesh D (2236, IND) drew with GM Horvath Adam (2501, HUN)1–1; GM Czebe Attila (2500, UKR) drew with Sidhant Mohapatra (2267,IND) 1-1; GM Neverov Valeriy (2478,UKR) bt Harikrishnan A R (2259,IND) 1-1; WFM Nasybullina Alfia (2190, RUS) lost to IM Shyaamnikhil P (2451, IND) 1-1; Gusain Himal (2449, IND) bt Prajesh R (2242, IND) 1-1.–PTI