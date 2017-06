Mumbai : Boys’ under-17 top seed Rahul Baitha and a host of other seeded players escaped to exciting wins, in the Khar Gymkhana Squash Tournament, on Sunday.

Baitha endured the challenge when he faced stiff resistance from 5/8 seeded Avinash Sahani in a gripping best-of-five quarter-final before snatching a hard-fought 10-12, 11-7, 11-8, 12-14, 11-5 win on an action packed day of close encounters. Baitha set up a semi-final cash with third seed Avinash Yadav.