Top guns make knockout

Madrid : Sevilla, Liverpool, Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk all won on to clinch the last remaining berths in the 2017-2018 Champions League round of 16.

The Reds joined Barcelona, Besiktas, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma among the group winners on Wednesday night.

Porto, Sevilla and Shakhtar advanced as second-place sides, along with holders Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus and Basel.

Headed to the Europa League are third-place finishers Atletico Madrid, CSKA Moscow, Celtic, Sporting, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Spartak Moscow.

Liverpool crushed Spartak 7-0 at Anfield to assure themselves the top spot in Group E and quash any chance for the Russian side to snatch second place from Sevilla, who nevertheless found the motivation to came from behind in a 1-1 draw against Maribor.

Philippe Coutinho had a triple for the Reds, while Sadio Mane scored twice in the rout.

Porto claimed the second berth from Group G with a 5-2 pounding of Monaco, one of last year’s semi-finalists.

Leipzig, who entered the final match day of the group stage with a chance to move forward, lost 2-1 at home to group winner Besiktas.

Group F delivered the day’s only upset, as Manchester City lost for the first time in the 2017-2018 Champions League, falling 2-1 away to Shakhtar.

In Rotterdam, meanwhile, Feyenoord, who had yet to earn a point, bested Napoli 2-1 to relegate the Italian squad to third place.

Tottenham and Real Madrid started the day with a lock on first and second place, respectively, in Group H.

Spurs dominated APOEL 3-0 at Wembley to finish the group stage undefeated, getting a goal and an assist from Fernando Llorente.

At the Bernabeu, the Blancos edged Dortmund 3-2 as Cristiano Ronaldo got his ninth goal of this year’s edition and set yet another record by becoming the first player to score in all six Champions League group-stage matches.

Dortmund and APOEL ended tied on points at two, but the German club took the Europa League berth by virtue of a better goal differential.