TKR vs SNP CPL 2018 Qualifier 2: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders will clash to fill the last spot in the finals of the CPL 2018, they will face each other in the 2nd qualifier of the CPL 2018 which will be played at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Saturday, September 15.

Knight Riders lost the first qualifier against Warriors by two wickets. Though they will take some confidence from their record against the Patriots, where they hold a clear edge.

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Dwayne Bravo (C), Sunil Narine, Kevon Cooper, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Brendon McCullum, Colin Munro, Denesh Ramdin, Colin Ingram and Darren Bravo.

The Patriots would be feeling very confident as they managed to defeat Tallawahs. They will be the more confident going into the match due to their back to back wins in previous three games.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad: Chris Gayle (C), Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Sheldon Cottrell, Anton Devcich, Brandon King, Devon Thomas, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, and Carlos Brathwaite.