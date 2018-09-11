TKR vs GAW CPL 2018 Qualifier 1: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors

Both Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders will aim to qualify for CPL finals, when they face each other in the first qualifier of the CPL 2018 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday. Both teams have played 15 matches against each other from which raiders have won 9 and warriors have won 6.

The Knight Riders had a great year and they also have the advantage when it comes to head-to-head record between these two teams. Riders also lost their last match against Warriors, now they will aim to avenge their defeat from last time and make a direct entry to the CPL 2018 final.

Squad: Dwayne Bravo (C), Sunil Narine, Kevon Cooper, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Colin Ingram, Denesh Ramdin and Darren Bravo.

Warriors will be more confident after defeating Riders in their last match. They also have the additional benefit of playing at their home ground and having won five of their last seven matches here is going to boost their confidence even more.

Squad: Chris Green (C), Rayad Emrit, Devendra Bishoo, Imran Tahir, Luke Ronchi, Cameron Delport, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Sherfane Rutherford, Chadwick Walton and Sohail Tanvir.