TKR vs BT CPL 2018: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents

Barbados Tridents will clash with Knight Riders in the 28th match of CPL 2018 which will be played at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Saturday, September 8. Both teams have played eleven matches against each other with the Riders winning 7 and the Tridents winning 4.

Riders are filled with confidence and are currently at the top of points table with six wins and a couple of defeats from eight matches and they have been on a five-match winning streak. A win here will assure them of a top-two finish.

Squad: Dwayne Bravo (C), Sunil Narine, Javon Searles, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin.

Barbados Tridents had a very poor CPL season and are at the bottom of the CPL 2018 points table with two wins and seven losses from nine matches. They last six matches were straight defeats and they would dearly want to go out of the tournament with a win.

Squad: Jason Holder (C), Dominic Drakes, Imran Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope and Roston Chase.