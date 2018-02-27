Time for the Windies to win another World Cup, says WI skipper Jason Holder

Dubai: The West Indies skipper Jason Holder believes that is time for his side to follow in the footsteps of the Under-19 and women’s teams and add a third World Cup to the collection.

“We’ve done well in T20 cricket, we’ve done well in women’s cricket and in Under-19 cricket. I think it is about time we win another World Cup,” said Holder, referring to the Windies’ victories in the ICC World Twenty20 2016 and the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2016. The Windies won the World Cup in 1975 and 1979 in England and Wales, but are featuring in the World Cup Qualifiers after finishing outside the top eight on the ICC ODI Team Rankings at the 30 September 2017 cut-off date.

Holder admitted his side needed to lift their 50-over cricket and hoped the World Cup Qualifiers would help them to not only find a winning combination but also the momentum going into next year’s World Cup in England and Wales. The all-rounder said, “We know what is at stake. It is an opportunity for us to grab some momentum heading into next year’s World Cup, get some games under our belt, just finalise some combinations, get things straightened, and hopefully turn our cricket in terms of the ODI format.

It is probably our weaker formats. No doubt, we have not been consistent, something that we have addressed, hopefully going forward we should see some good performances.” the 26-year-old also praised Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels for making themselves available for the Qualifiers.

“I must commend Chris and Marlon, who have come here without motivation to do well for the Windies and give themselves a chance to play another World Cup,” he said. Holder added, “As I said to the group, it may be an opportunity for guys to finish their careers well, it’s also an opportunity for guys to make a spark in their careers by playing in the World Cup.” The 2018 ICC World Cup Qualifier will begin from March 1 in Zimbabwe.