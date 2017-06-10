ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 5 wickets

Cardiff : Bangladesh rode on a record partnership by centurions Shakib Al-Hasan and Mahmadullah to defeat New Zealand by five wickets in their Group A match at the Champions Trophy cricket tournament here on Friday.

Needing 266 runs for the win, Bangladesh were off a nightmarish start, losing their entire top order by the 12th over. But Shakib and Mahmadullah then joined forces to add 224 runs between them in 209 balls and snatch victory from what seemed at one point to be also certain defeat.

Shakib scored 114 runs from 115 deliveries, hitting 11 boundaries and a six during his stay in the middle.

Mahmadullah remained unbeaten on 102 runs off 107 balls with eight hits to the fence and two sixes.

This is the highest ever partnership for Bangladesh. The previous highest was a stand of 148 runs off 140 balls by Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al-Hasan against New Zealand in Chitagong in 2014. By the time Shakib was bowled in the 47th over by an excellent yorker by Trent Boult, Bangladesh were on the verge of victory as they needed just nine runs from 21 deliveries.

Mosaddek Hossain then joined Mahmadullah in the middle to see Bangladesh through to victory. The team from South Asia crossed the line in 47.2 overs.

Friday’s result has given Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-finals. They finish their group engagements with three points from as many matches. They suffered an eight-wicket in the tournament opener against hosts England. They then earned one point from their washed out second game against Australia.

If England manage to defeat Australia in the final game of Group A on Saturday, then Bangladesh will go through to the knockout stage along with the hosts. Australia have been extremely unlucky as they have notched up only two points so far as both their matches were abandoned due to rain.

New Zealand

Guptill lbw b Rubel…………………..33

Ronchi c Rahman b Ahmed………..16

Williamson run out (Shakib/Hossain)57

Taylor c Rahman b Ahmed…………63

Broom c Iqbal b Hossain……………36

Neesham st Rahim b Hossain……..23

Anderson lbw b Hossain……………..0

Santner not out………………………..14

Milne b Rahman………………………..7

Tim Southee not out…………………10

Extras: (W-6)……………………………6

Total: (For 8 wkts; 50 overs)……265

Bowling: Mortaza 10-1-45-0, Rahman 9-0-52-1, Ahmed 8-0-43-2, Rubel 10-0-60-1, Al Hasan 10-0-52-0, Hossain 3-0-13-3.

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal lbw b Southee…………0

Soumya Sarkar lbw b Southee……..3

Sabbir c Ronchi b Southee…………..8

Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) b Milne…..14

Shakib Al Hasan b Boult…………..114

Mahmudullah not out……………..102

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat not out…7

Extras: (lb 2, w 18)…………………..20

Total (for 5wkts, 47.2 overs)…….268

Bowling: Tim Southee 9-1-45-3, Trent Boult 10-0-48-1, Milne 9.2-0-58-1, Neesham 4-0-30-0, Mitchell Santner 10-0-47-0, Corey Anderson 3-0-19-0, Williamson (c) 2-0-19-0.