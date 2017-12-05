Tiger Woods finishes 9th on comeback

Albany (Bahamas) : Rickie Fowler made an electric start to round four as he smashed seven straight birdies and 11 overall to win the Hero World Challenge, a tournament hosted by former world No.1 Tiger Woods, who finished tied-9th in his first tournament in nine months.

Fowler, who was standing at the fifth spot overnight, never took his feet off the accelerator as he made the turn in 8-under 28 and closed the round with a 11-under 61 to move to 18-under and displace Charley Hoffman from the top to clinch victory.

He also took home a million dollar cheque from the purse of US $ 3.5 million.

So, even as everyone was looking out for and following the man in the red, it was the one in orange who kept zooming up the leaderboard.

Third-round leader Hoffman (72) once again failed to convert his 54-hole lead into a win and finished four behind Fowler. Hoffman entered the day with a five-shot edge, but struggled throughout the round with a 72.

Woods also had a great day. He shot a 31 on the front nine for the second time in three days and this time it included an eagle-2 on par-4 seventh. Then despite finishing bogey-bogey, he was happy with the return that had three rounds in 60s and was fully pain free each day.

Fowler finished at 18-under, while Hoffman was 14-under with Tommy Fleetwood (67) and Jordan Spieth (69) Tied-3td at 12-under and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama (68) was Tied-5th with Patrick Reed (68) and Justin Rose (70). Francesco Molinari (70) was ninth and Tiger Woods, (68) completed the Top-10 alongside Matt Kuchar (71).