Tiger Woods confirms for Dubai Desert Classic

Dubai: Ace American golfer Tiger Woods will join India’s Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia and Jeev Milkha Singh in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic to be held here from February 2 to 5.

The appearance in Dubai will be Woods’ first since he made his return after a gap of 16 months at the Hero World Challenge in Bahamas last month and it comes ahead of the Genesis Open to be held at the Riviera in the US from February 16 to 19. India’s Lahiri is also due to open his European Tour season at the event.Woods will be making his eighth appearance when the longest-running European Tour event in the region gets under way at Emirates Golf Club from February 2 to 5. Woods will join world number two Rory McIlroy, The Open winner Henrik Stenson and The Masters champion Danny Willett among other leading players in a sizzling starting line-up that underlines the event’s growing reputation as the ‘Major of the Middle East’.

Woods is also slated to play the Genesis Open at the Riviera in the US in February.

The former world number one made his comeback after a gap of 16 months at the Hero World Challenge last month and showed signs of his class, especially during the second round when he shot seven-under 65.

Overall, he was only tied 15th, but had the most birdies in the field, 24, two more than even the winner, Hideki Matsuyama.–PTI