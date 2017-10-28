Tiger Woods avoids jail after pleading guilty to reckless driving

London: Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods has finally saved himself from going into the prison after pleading guilty to reckless driving and agreeing to enter a diversion programme. The 41-year-old was arrested on a drink driving charge in Florida in the US on May 29. Hours after the arrest, Woods broke his silence and blamed the incident to be an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications”.

Speaking briefly during a hearing at a Palm Beach County courthouse in Florida, Wood replied to the judge’s questions about his plea agreement with prosecutors but avoided making any broader statement. While prosecutors decided to drop his driving under the influence charge, the judge issued a warning to the professional golfer to stay out of trouble.

“This particular plea agreement has no jail time on it. However, if you violate your probation in any significant way, I could revoke your probation and then I could sentence you to jail for 90 days with a fine of up to $500, is that understood?” Sport24 quoted judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo as saying.

According to the diversion programme, Woods is required to spend a year on probation besides also paying a fine of 250 dollars and court costs.

Meanwhile, the golfer has already met with some of the programme’s other requirements, including completing 50 hours of community service at the Tiger Woods Foundation. In addition, Woods also attended a workshop where victims of impaired drivers reveal as to how their lives were damaged.

According to court records, the golfer was intoxicated with prescription drugs and marijuana and would be required to undergo regular drug tests.