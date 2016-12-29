Tickets for 1st India-England ODI sold out

Pune : The Maharashtra Cricket Association has announced that tickets for the first One-Day International cricket match between hosts India and England, scheduled on January 15, 2017 at the MCA’s International Stadium, Gahunje, here, have been sold out.

Ticket sales for the day-night fixture commenced on December 15 and were sold out in 12 days, MCA said in a media release, adding that bookings for both physical and online tickets have thus, ended.

As a result of the sell-out, the stadium will have a total capacity of 37,406 in attendance at the game, the second ODI to be hosted at the stadium after a three–year gap, the release said.

England is set to play three ODIs, with the other two scheduled to be played at Cuttack (Jan 19) and Kolkata (Jan 22) on their return to the country after the Christmas and New Year break.–PTI