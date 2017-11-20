This video showing Cristiano Ronaldo’s son’s amazing football skills has made footballer proud
It’s been an incredible few days for Cristiano Ronaldo as the Real Madrid superstar has seen his family grow once again, as his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to his fourth kid, daughter, Alana Martina. And now, the footballer has shared a video of his eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr showing off his football skills. Ronaldo has captioned the video as “Proud”.
A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on
It’s become clear that Ronaldo Jr is pretty good at football. Ronaldo Jr is seen wearing the number 7 jersey like his dad and scored a couple of goals in the match. In the video, the son is scoring goals but his celebration are noticeable. The goals from Ronaldo Jr clearly make him similar to what his father is at a very young age.
In the video, he is seen going past three defenders before scoring the first goal from the right side. In the second goal, he is followed by a line of defenders but he is quicker than all of them and slots the ball home for another goal.
Meanwhile, earlier too Ronaldo has done this where he would share videos of his son playing football.
