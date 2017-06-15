This video of MS Dhoni’s adorable daughter Ziva playing the piano will make your day

Former captain cool M.S. Dhoni is busy in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. On the other hand, his baby princess Ziva is also enjoying dad’s company along with her mother Sakshi.

Recently, Sakshi shared some beautiful videos of her cute daughter Ziva on her Instagram handle in which Ziva is playing the piano. Now, isn’t that surprising? In this video, Ziva is looking extremely adorable. In a pink sweat jacket, Ziva is looking very beautiful. Moreover, her concentration while playing the piano shows that she has many good qualities like MSD.

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:40am PDT



Ziva is looking highly focused while playing the piano like her dad on the field, isn’t she? Also, her cute smile would make anyone love her. Amidst all this, M.S. Dhoni is all set to play in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. And, if his daughter is with her, who knows she could be his lucky charm.

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Well, it seems an adorable Ziva enjoys every special moment with her dear dad and mom. Also, her mom Sakshi never misses any chance to share her daughter’s adorable pictures. Isn’t that cool?