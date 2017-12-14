‘This double hundred is an anniversary gift to my wife’

Mohali : India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma dedicated his third double century to his wife Ritika Sajdeh on the occasion of their second marriage anniversary on Wednesday.

“I’m happy my wife is here with me on this special day. I know she would have liked this gift from me. She has been my strength. She has always been there for me. You go through so much stress in this sport, and having them around is always special,” Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

“This is our second anniversary, but more than that, we won the game. We were determined to do the right things in the middle, and right till the end we did that. As a group, we are looking forward to Vizag,” he said.