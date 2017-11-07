This cute video of Gautam Gambhir batting against his little daughter will bowl you over

Over the years, veteran Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has given a tough time to opposition bowlers as he has dominated them emphatically. But recently he was put in a tough spot as bowling from the other end was none other than his daughter, Aazeen. Gambhir refuses to bow down to anyone. However, when it comes down to his daughter, no one can stop Gambhir from melting. This happened when he recently paid a visit to Aazeen’s school where he batted against her and admitted that it was a high-pressure job.

Gambhir, who was blessed with Aazeen on May 1, 2014, shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen facing his three-year-old daughter. Most importantly even at such a young age, Aazeen knows which line to bowl to a left-handed batsman. “High pressure job facing my daughter Aazeen’s bowling at her school. Hell, even she knows d line has to be outside d off stump vs papa!!!”, he tweeted. Here is the video shared by Gautam Gambhir:

High pressure job facing my daughter Aazeen’s bowling at her school. Hell, even she knows d line has to be outside d off stump vs papa!!!😊😊 pic.twitter.com/DX8SJOiLpI

— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 6, 2017

Things could not get more sweet with Aazeen Gambhir dressed up in red sports outfit bowling to her dad. He joked about how even the little one knows about his weakness of getting out on deliveries, which are outside the line of off stump. The left-handed batsman has got out on numerous occasions for not leaving the ball alone and gives into the temptation and nicking the ball to the wicketkeeper. Well, we can definitely say that junior Gambhir has done her homework pretty well before facing one of India’s star openers.