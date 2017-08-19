Thirsty Fish bag carrom title

Mumbai : Thirsty Fish was given a head start by Vyomesh Shah, who routed Shyam Shingte in singles 25-0,25-1, followed by their doubles pair of Amey Kulkarni with Bhavik Damania beating back the spirited challenge of Laxman Sawant and Bhalchandra Upadhaye before prevailing at 25-4, 1-25, 9-7 to further consolidate Thirsty Fish’s domination in the 3rd MCF Premier Carrom League, hosted by Mandpeshwar Civic Federation at their sports complex here.

The league with seven teams contesting for the coveted trophy and a cheque of Rs 15000 for the winners, gave more emphasis on doubles with three pairs in the fray alongwith just a solitary singles.

But Thirsty Fish’s second doubles pair of Himanshu Nagrecha and Kandarp Majmudar were tied 1-1 against Sanjay Desai and Dhwanil Shah and so too the pair of Mohan Kamat and Chandrakant Kamat , who tied with Arun Bordekar and Santosh Malavade 1-1. In the end, Thirsty were adjudged winners by 6 games to 3 margin.

Earlier in the play-off between top two Qualifiers, Thirsty Fish beat U-Sight 7-2, to enter the final, while Eagle Riders prevail over Omtex 5-4 in the Eliminator and then the difference in points won and lost (107-101) helped Eagle Riders get past 4-Sight after both were tied at 4-all, to make the title round.