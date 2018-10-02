The Fight-Club: Shane Warne-Steve Waugh to Ravi Shastri-Sourav Ganguly; 8 teammates who were not great friends

Former Australian spin legend Shane Warne, recalling old dressing room moments in his soon-to-be-launched book, called former skipper Steve Waugh as ‘the most selfish player’. Warne in his soon-to-be-released book ‘No Spin’ termed Waugh a selfish player. In the book, Warne pointed out the 1999 West Indies tour after he was dropped due to lack of form. At the time, Warne was also the vice-captain of the team. Warne was also trying to get back to his best form after major shoulder injury.

However, to note, this is not just a first instance of in-fighting in cricket team. There have been player clashes, indifference which has led to on and off-field tension. Here are some of the instances of infighting between players playing for the same team:

Kapil Dev – Sunil Gavaskar

Fight or difference between Sunil Gavaskar and World cup winning captain Kapil Dev is arguably the most remembered one. It all started when Dev was dropped for playing unattentive shot during the 2nd Test against England. On the final day of the 2nd Test, initially the match was moving towards a draw, however, Dev played an inattentive shot resulting collapse of entire batting order.

Dev’s this action left then captain Sunil Gavaskar furious and he took the decision to drop him from the team. This led to accusations and counter-accusations between the two great players. Fans also mocked Gavaskar during the 3rd Test where they started chanting and showed posters which read, “No Kapil, No Test”.

Wasim Akram – Waqar Younis

In the initial days, they were good friends. However, during 1993 South Africa tour, Wasim Akram was made captain who then demanded players to spend more time during nets which many members didn’t like and to everyone’s surprise, it was Akram’s friend and then vice-captain Waqar was made leader against Akram. And in 1994, New Zealand and Bangladesh tour Akram was replaced by Saleem Malik.

By 2003 World Cup, Akram and Waqar stopped talking to each other even on field. The team members was divided with some supporting Akram and some Waqar. Wasim Akram in his post-retirement interview said, “We hated each other so much that we were not even on talking terms both on and off the field… Pakistan benefited from our rivalry… every time Waqar took wickets, I too would too get charged up to do the same”.

Ravi Shastri – Sourav Ganguly

This is another famous story of feud between two players. It all started during selection of team India’s head coach. Shastri accused Ganguly of not being ‘present’ during his interview via Skype. Then replying to Shastri, Ganguly said the now coach was ‘living in a fool’s world’ if he held him responsible for not getting the coveted India coach’s job. During the selection, Ganguly and the rest of CAC members (Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman) supported Anil Kumble over Shastri. To turn the fight even more ugly, Shastri asked Ganguly to be ‘present’ while the interview is being conducted.

Virat Kohli – Gautam Gambhir

Playing Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir together is a treat. But these two players have had a history of on-field fights. The two don’t share an outstanding relationship as the two are similar when it comes to their temperament. The two are rather hot-headed on-field. The two haven’t played together in the same team since 2014 but Gambhir would have wished that he had avoided those confrontations back in the day.

It all started during the IPL, but what added fuel to fire is Gambhir’s omission from national team for Test series against New Zealand. After a decent performance in Duleep Trophy, it was expected to include Gambhir in the side. However, according to reports, Kohli went on to pick Shikhar Dhawan, who was then under-performing in comparison to Gambhir.

Graeme Smith – Lance Klusener

Lance Klusener is considered to be one of the greatest all-rounders of all time. He hit out at former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith after he was dropped from the squad for England tour. He was replaced by Shaun Pollock after poor performance in the world cup. But reports claim that Lance was dropped because he was considered to be a disruptive influence.

Smith also made it clear from his side that he didn’t want Lance to be in his team after he was appointed captain. And till the end of his career, Lance believed that Smith felt his threat and hence, he got rid of him.

Sachin Tendulkar – Mohammad Azharuddin

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar replaced Mohammad Azharuddin as a captain during Sri Lanka series in mid-1996. Sachin’s first stint as skipper was unsuccessful but he was again handed over the reins in the late 90s. During India’s tour of Australia, there was a buzz stating Azharuddin will be making a comeback after poor performance and that’s the time when Sachin quit captaincy. Many suggested or simply held Azhar behind Sachin’s move. According to a report in ABP Majha, it was speculated that Azhar was the reason behind Tendulkar’s decision to quit captaincy.

MS Dhoni – Gautam Gambhir

There was a discomfort inside the Indian team with back-to-back losses against England during home series in 2012-13. After the loss, then skipper MS Dhoni looked unhappy with opener Gautam Gambhir’s attitude and his on-field ethics. Dhoni then complained about him to the BCCI. Since then the war of words started between the two. Though they are now agreeing and laughing off the story, there was clearly something wrong between the two players.

During the CB series against Australia, Gambhir indirectly took an indirect jibe at Dhoni. Gambhir was unhappy with Dhoni for taking match till the last over.

Sachin Tendulkar- Rahul Dravid

During Pakistan Test in 2004 at Multan, the news of indifference of opinions between two Indian cricket legends, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, surfaced. On day 2 of 4th Test, Tendulkar was batting on 194 when then stand-in-captain, Rahul Dravid, declared the innings while master blaster was just 6-runs short of completing his double-century.

Sachin, in his autobiography ‘Playing It My Way’ wrote, “Disappointed and upset, I made my way back to the dressing room and could sense that the whole team was surprised at the decision (Dravid declaring with me stranded at 194). Some of my team-mates perhaps expected me to throw my gear about in the dressing room in disgust and create a scene. However, such things are not in me and I decided not to say a word to anyone about the incident.”

“I calmly put my batting gear away and asked John Wright for a little time before I went out to field because I was feeling a little tight after batting for so long. Inside, I was fuming,’ he added.