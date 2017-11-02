The Ashes: Setback for England as Moeen Ali, Steve Finn injured during training

London: England have suffered two injury blows prior to their first warm-up match, ahead of the upcoming Ashes series, with paceman Steven Finn and all-rounder Moeen Ali all set to undergo scans.

Finn, who replaced all-rounder Ben Stokes in the touring squad, injured his left knee while batting during a practice session in Perth, while Moeen missed practice with a sore left side, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The duo will now undergo scans in Perth on Friday to discover the extent of their injuries and are now in doubt for this weekend’s two-day tour match against a Western Australia XI outfit at the WACA Ground.

Earlier, Finn was named in the 13-man Test squad for the full five-match Ashes series after Ben Stokes’ provisional suspension over the Bristol nightclub incident.

Meanwhile, Ali has played 44 Tests for England and his exclusion from any part of the five-test series could prove costly for the visitors as they aim to retain the Ashes. England are currently the Ashes holders, having won three of the five Tests in the 2015 Ashes series.

The first Ashes Test is slated to be held at the Gabba from November 23.