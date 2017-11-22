The Ashes: England name squad for Gabba Test, Jake Ball earns spot of fourth pacer

Johannesburg: England have announced their team for the opening Ashes Test in Brisbane and have confirmed that Jake Ball will be their fourth seamer after being passed fit. Ball took the place ahead of uncapped fellow seamer Craig Overton.

It will be the pacers’ fourth Test cap, but his first in an Ashes series, after his recovery from an ankle injury suffered during a tour match against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide.

Sport24 quoted skipper Joe Root, as saying, “Craig’s come into the squad, and everything that’s been asked of him he’s done brilliantly well, but Jake has bowled well when he’s had his opportunities on the tour.”

Nottinghamshire’s Ball, 26, joins James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes as England’s primary pace attack on Australia.

England squad for first Ashes is as follows:

Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Dawid Malan, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes