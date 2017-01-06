Thakur college are ‘The Rockstars’ at Mediatheque

Mumbai : Mediatheque (annual intercollegiate festival managed by the Mass Media Department of S. K. Somaiya College of Arts, Science, and Commerce) organised a pre-festival event of Rink-Football, Kick-O-Quick where Thakur college (The Rockstars) dominated and emerged victorious at the Somaiya Vidyavihar ground on Wednesday.

There were in all 9 teams who played to be the best at the event. Contingents named The Rockstars (Thakur College), The Smirks (SIES Nerul) and The Weep Cheeks (KJ Somaiya College) were the top three teams among others. In the final round of the event, The Rockstars were against The Weep Cheeks and the crowd saw an interesting contest between the two for the first place.

After The Rockstars dominated the first half by scoring an early goal, the Weep Cheeks came back in the second half by equaling the tally but to no avail. The Rockstars fought back hard and scored two more goals and eventually won the match 3-1.

In the event, the contingents had to compete against each other for 20 minutes playing the game of football. Each team had 7 members including a girl and 2 substitutes.

The pre-festival event was a huge success and team Mediatheque plans to make the festival a mega event.