Test performance will not affect England in ODIs, T20s: Morgan

Mumbai: Eoin Morgan has insisted that England’s performance in the recently concluded five-match Test series against India, which it lost 0-4, will not have any effect in the upcoming limited overs series, starting from January 15.

England, after showing a reasonably good performance in the first Test at Rajkot, could not continue with the same and went on to lose the next four without showing any fight or resistance.

However, Morgan feels that humiliation in the Test series would not affect the players for the three ODIs and three T20s as the players are highly motivated.

“I think the players are very motivated. I don’t expect the performance in the earlier part of the tour to affect in ODIs and T20s,” Morgan told the media on Monday.

Team India, under its new skipper Virat Kohli, would be brimming with confidence seeing their recent form, especially in Test cricket. However, they cannot afford to take England lightly in limited-over format, especially considering their ODI format as they’ve won five out of their last seven ODI series dating back to June 2015.

The England skipper also lavished praise on Mahendra Singh Dhoni.–ANI