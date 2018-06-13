Terror, hooligan threats cast shadow in Russia

At least 30,000 security personnel will fan out across Moscow by the time the hosts kick off on Thursday. Squadrons of fighter jets will be on standby near the capital and air defences will be on the alert for suspicious aircraft.

Moscow : Russia has deployed air defence systems and stringent fan background checks in a sweeping security operation to counter the twin threats of terror attacks and hooliganism at the World Cup.

The country was already intensely policed when it was controversially awarded the right to host the event in 2010 but the clampdown that followed saw hardened hooligans seek cover and business barons wind down the operations of factories that process hazardous materials for fear they might be attacked.

Fans travelling to Russia are required to register with the police on their arrival in one of the 12 host cities and even riverboat traffic is being curtailed to make it easier for the authorities to keep track of everything that moves.

“After long years of preparations we have created a clear security plan,” said FSB domestic security service deputy chief Alexei Lavrishchev. “We are ready to avert and overcome any security threat.”

Tempting target

The 64 matches beamed around the globe will give President Vladimir Putin the chance to project Russia as a modern state that has regained the superpower status of its Soviet past.

But Putin is not the only one trying to take advantage of the unrivalled platform of a World Cup.

Security experts noticed the Islamic State (IS) group threatening to make its presence felt in Russia.

The IS propaganda arm began posting social media pictures at the end of last year showing superstars such as Lionel Messi and Neymar dressed in the orange suits used for videotaped executions.

The message accompanying the images was explicit: “You will not enjoy security until we live it in Muslim countries.”

Analysts said the sheer size of the World Cup would have made it a target even if Russia had not launched a bombing campaign in support of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in September 2015.

But Russia’s role in fighting IS and other militant groups in Chechnya and other parts of the mostly Muslim north Caucasus has made it a prime target.

Hardened hooligans

Hooliganism was a brutally violent but largely overlooked problem in Russia until 150 of the team’s supporters — most of them shaven-headed and muscle-bound — pounced on the English in the French port of Marseille during Euro 2016.

The bloody scenes that followed shocked Europe and saw the Russian fans proclaim themselves kings of the football underworld.

“It was like winning against Brazil in football,” a fan who took part named Andrei said.

“It was our last chance to show ourselves before the World Cup because we knew Putin would crack down hard to make sure nothing like that happens in Russia.”