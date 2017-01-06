Tendulkar, Gavaskar lead world cricket tributes to ‘Captain Cool’

“If he had quit as a player, then I would have the been the first one outside his house, having a dharna, asking him to make a comeback. As a player, he is still a destroyer. He changes fortunes of the game in a single over. India needs him as a player very very badly. I am happy that he has decided to stay on as a player.” Sunil Gavaskar

New Delhi : Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar led the world of cricket in paying tribtes to Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the ‘Captain Cool’ quit as skipper in limited overs games.

The Ranchi stumper on Wednesday stepped down but made himself available for selection for the three One-Day Internationals and T20Is against England starting on January 15. He had already retired from Test cricket in December 2014.

Not only Tendulkar and Gavaskar, themselves cricket legends, and Dhoni’s colleagues and teammates, but former England and Austrtalian skippers Michel Vaughan and Michael Clarke lauded him as India;’s most successful captain.

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar recounted the moments when he captained the country to T20 and ODI World Cup triumphs.

“Congratulations to MSD on a wonderful career as a captain leading India to success in both T20 and ODI World Cups. Have seen him emerge from an aggressive player to a steady and decisive captain. It’s a day to celebrate his successful captaincy and respect his decision. Wish MSD the very best,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Gavaskar told NDTV that if Dhoni had called it a day, he would have protested outside his house, and added that the World Cup winning captain is still a destroyer with the bat.

“If he had quit as a player, then I would have the been the first one outside his house, having a dharna, asking him to make a comeback. As a player, he is still a destroyer. He changes fortunes of the game in a single over. India needs him as a player very very badly. I am happy that he has decided to stay on as a player,” Gavaskar said.–IANS