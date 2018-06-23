Tendulkar criticises two new balls in one-dayers

“Having two new balls in one day cricket is a perfect recipe for disaster as each ball is not given the time to get old enough to reverse”.

New Delhi : Concerned by a spate of run fests recently, Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has criticised the use of two new balls in ODIs, saying it is “a perfect recipe for disaster”, a view endorsed by none other than current India captain Virat Kohli.

Mostly a reticent commentator, Tendulkar shared his point of view after watching England batsmen go on a rampage against Australia in the last two ODIs.

“Having 2 new balls in one day cricket is a perfect recipe for disaster as each ball is not given the time to get old enough to reverse. We haven’t seen reverse swing, an integral part of the death overs, for a long time,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Kohli on his part agreed that the game has become increasingly “brutal” for bowlers especially if the pitch is flat. “I think it’s brutal for the bowlers. I have played ODI cricket when there was only one new ball allowed and reverse swing used to be a massive factor in the latter half of the innings, which I think as a batsman was more challenging,” Kohli said.

England posted a world record 481 for 6 against Australia in the third ODI. Tendulkar’s view was endorsed by Pakistan’s Waqar Younis.

“Reason why we don’t produce many attacking fast bowlers..They all very defensive in their approach…always looking for change ups..totally agree with you @sachin_rt reverse swing is almost vanished,” Younis twitted.