Telugu Titans pip U Mumba

Lucknow : Telugu Titans overcame some nervy moments to beat former champions U Mumba 37-32 in an inter-zone challenge of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 5 at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium.

The pendulum shifted either way with both teams going all out in the first half of the game before Titans, coming into the match on the back of a heavy defeat, won their second match of the season.

Skipper Rahul Chaudhuri (13 raid points) and Sombir Shekhar (8 tackle points) starred for Titans as U Mumba faltered in the crucial moments to suffer their fourth loss of the season.