Tejinder Singh enters shot  put final

Gold Coast : India’ Tejinder Singh qualified for the men’s shot put final at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.Tejinder registered an attempt of 19.10 metres to enter the 12-man final. Tomas Walsh of New Zealand created a new CWG record with a throw of 22.45m to top the qualification stage.

India’s Muhammed Anas advanced to the semi-finals after winning Heat 4 of men’s 400 metre event.

Anas registered a time of 45.96 seconds to beat out tough competition from Jamaica’s Rusheen McDonald at the Carrara Stadium here.

India’s Khushbir Kaur finished fourth in the women’s 20 kilometre Race Walk event. Khushbir clocked a time of 1 hour, 39 minutes and 21 seconds. Jemima Montag of Australia won the gold medal with a time of 1:32:50.

Manish Singh and Irfan Kolothum Thodi registered disappointing performances in the men’s 20 kilometre race walk event. Manish registered a time of 1 hour, 22 minutes and 22 seconds to take the sixth spot.

Irfan cloced1:27:34 to finish 13th in a field of 15 athletes.