BCCI SGM: Team India to play 81 matches at home from 2019-2023

New Delhi: India will be hosting 81 matches across formats from 2019-2023, 30 more than the current Future Tours Programme, but the BCCI today insisted that the number of playing days per year for the ever-busy cricketers will decrease.

The Future Tours Programme (FTP) was agreed in principle by the members at the BCCI Special General Meeting here today. The next FTP cycle at home will include high-profile series against England, South Africa and Australia. Another significant decision taken at the SGM was to host Afghanistan for a first ever Test match between the two teams. The dates of the historic Test will be chalked out later.

“Afghans were scheduled to play their first Test in 2019 versus Australia but considering the historic relationship between India and Afghanistan, we decided to host their first Test,” said BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

Among other decisions taken at the SGM, the suspension of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) was revoked on the condition that former IPL boss Lalit Modi stays away from its functioning.

The BCCI also remained firm on its stance on dope testing of cricketers, saying there was no need for NADA to test the players as the board is WADA compliant.