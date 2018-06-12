Team India showed character and resilience, says coach Constantine

Mumbai : The Indian football team showed a lot of character and resilience in its title-winning Intercontinental Cup campaign and the attitude would be crucial to ensuring that the country doesn’t just make up the numbers in next year’s AFC Asian Cup, feels national coach Stephane Constantine.

“We know we have a huge task going to the Asian Cup. (We are) not going to make up the numbers, we believe that if we do the right things between now and then, we believe that we have a chance to qualify from the group and that will be our target,” Constantine said after India beat Kenya 2-0 in the final.

The Asian Cup will be played in the UAE, next January. India are clubbed with UAE, Bahrain and Thailand.

“This tournament gave us the opportunity to prepare as we would prepare in the Asian Cup. (If) we make it to the last 16 of the Asia Cup, these are the kind of games that we expect. The character and resilience of the team is what impressed me the most (in the final),” he added.

Lavishing praise on talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri, who scored both of India’s goals last night, and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Constantine said the two players hardly ever need to be told what the situation demands of them.

“Sunil and Gurpreet (Singh Sandhu) are two (members) of the squad, they will tell you themselves, they can tell what they do. Sunil is unbelievably fit, looks after himself, completely professional on and off the pitch, and that is why he is able to maintain the level of fitness that he has,” Constantine explained.