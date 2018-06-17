Tarini rallies to clinch Girls’ U-15 crown

Mumbai : Putting aside the earlier setback, Tarini Suri exhibited remarkable fighting qualities and the gumption to quash Nayshaa Batoye’s aspiration of winning double crowns.

Tarini, who had lost to Nayshaa in the Girls’ under-13 final earlier, avenged that defeat as she put up a dogged performance to overcome her arch-rival in three grueling games to clinch the Girl’s under-15 title in the CCI-Greater Mumbai District Badminton Championship 2018, jointly organized by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) and the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GBMA) and played at the CCI Badminton courts.

In the under-15 final, Tarini started shakily and once again was at the receiving end initially and lost the opening game. But, not prepared to give up without a fight, Tarini changed tactics and staged an incredible recovery by winning the next two games to snatch a well-deserved 16-21, 21-17, 21-14 victory.

Earlier, in the under-13 final, the second-seeded Nayshaa produced a solid all-round play to score an upset win against the top-seeded Tarini, winning in straight games at 21-19, 21-17 to emerge victorious.

The Boys’ under-13 final also witnessed an absorbing contest with second seed Vajra Mainkar prevailing over the number one seed Shaswat Kumar 24-22, 13-21, 21-13 to claim the top honours.