Tanvar hits ton, MIG, Thane Police win

Mumbai : Mohit Tanvar smashed 162 runs to steer Lord Northbrook to a convincing win, in the Under-12 Junior Champions League cricket tournament, organized by N L Dalmia High School, Mira-Bhayander, at the Oval Maidan.

Northbrook, who won the toss and elected to bat in the Group C match, amassed a mammoth 340 runs in their allotted 25 overs as Tanvar scored the competition’s first century. Overawed by Northbrook’s huge score, Pawar Public School, Chandivali were bowled out for just 27 runs to crash to a humiliating defeat as Chetan Gupta claimed four wickets. In the same group, WPSA Warriors beat N L Dalmia by five wickets. After winning the toss and electing to bat, N L Dalmia were restricted to 91 runs before Warriors scored 92 in 19 overs.

Thane Police Club beat Achievers Rock (Red) by nine runs in an exciting Group F match. Devesh Mahadhik scored 50 runs as Thane Police scored 133 in 20 overs and bowled out Achievers for 124 with A Kusharga claiming two wickets.

Arush Patankar scored 60 runs and Aaryan Dalal snared five wickets to lead Thane Friends Club to a close 33-run win over Pravin Tambe Academy who were shot out for 158 runs after Thane FC scored 191 runs in 22 overs, in Group A.

MIG Cricket Club registered a 40-run win over Ryan International, Malad in Group D. Electing to bat first, MIG scored 122 runs in 20 overs as Arnav Saxena missed a half century by three runs while Aditya Lokhani took three for 16 to to skittle out Ryan for 82 in 17.2 over.

In Group E, Sarthak Gorgaonkar took three wickets to lead Boys Cricket Club ‘B’ to a five-wicket win over Vasant Vihar ‘B’ who elected to bat and scored 100 runs in 20 overs. Boys CC scored 101 in 18 overs.