Tanmay, Badrinath hit fifties : Take Hyderabad to 167/3 on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal

Tanmay and Badrinath rescued Hyderabad by adding 105 runs together for the third wicket after they were reduced to 30 for two at one stage with Abhishek Nayar (3/26) striking twice.



Raipur : Tanmay Agarwal (63 not out) and skipper S Badrinath (56) struck half-centuries each to take Hyderabad to 167 for three, still 128 runs adrift of Mumbai’s 294, at stumps on day two of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash on Saturday.

Tanmay and Badrinath rescued Hyderabad by adding 105 runs together for the third wicket after they were reduced to 30 for two at one stage with Abhishek Nayar (3/26) striking twice.

Nayar added another wicket to his kitty when he saw off Badrinath for a well made 56 off 137 deliveries, which was studded with nine boundaries and a six.

New batsman BP Sandeep played out 64 balls to remain unbeaten on 10.

At the close of play, Sandeep was giving company to Tanmay, whose unbeaten 63 came from 223 balls that included seven hits to the fence.

Earlier, Mumbai resumed on 250 for five but could add just 44 more runs to the overnight total, losing five wickets in the process.

Siddesh Lad, unbeaten on 101 overnight, added another nine runs to his personal score before getting out on 110, while Nayar added 13 before being dismissed for 59.

Hyderabad left-arm pacer Chama Milind finished with impressive figures of five for 80, his second successive five-wicket haul, while Mohammad Siraj (4/64) took four wickets.

Brief scores:

Mumbai: 294 all out in 101.4 overs (Siddesh Lad 110, Abhishek Nayar 59; Chama Milind 5/80, Mohammad Siraj 4/64).

Hyderabad: 167 for three in 76 overs (Tanmay Agarwal batting 63, S Badrinath 56; Abhishek Nayar 3/26).

–PTI