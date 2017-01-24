T20s will help in improving death bowling – Kohli

Kolkata : No One Day Internationals before Champions Trophy in June doesn’t concern India skipper Virat Kohli who believes death bowling is an area where his team can improve while playing T20 cricket.
For the batters, India’s premier batsman said there is no need to “overdo” things and one should stick to conventional techniques while trying to accelerate in T20s.
“It’s not such a bad thing. The more T20 cricket we play, we will be better at our death bowling,” Kohli remarked on Sunday when asked whether not engaging in any 50-over competition before heading to England for the Champions Trophy is a disadvantage.
“As far as our batting is concerned, we will look to maintain our existing techniques, and just using T20s and ODIs as an extension of Test cricket and not necessarily having to be reckless and slog every ball,” Kohli, who led his team to a 2-1 win against England in the just-concluded ODI series, said. England won the third and final ODI by five runs in Kolkata on Sunday.
“It’s very important to understand how to score in those conditions and you need to have a solid base and balance at the crease to be able to score runs in competitive conditions.
“The focus will be on not trying to overdo things and play good conventional cricket.”
Middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav was India’s find of the series scoring a total of 232 runs at an average of 77.33. Jadhav almost won the match on Sunday at the Eden Gardens with his fluent 90 off 75 balls but an all-round show from Ben Stokes took the game away.
Jadhav came in when the team in a spot of bother, much like he did in the first ODI in Pune where he notched up a brilliant 120 to win the match.
On Sunday, Hardik Pandya came good as well with bat and ball taking three wickets and also scoring a career-best 56. Kohli said more than the seniors like M.S. Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh — both of whom got centuries in the second ODI — getting into their own, it was the relatively newer members of the team’s show that pleased him the most.
“It gives us a lot of confidence going into the Champions Trophy to have two guys good enough to counter pace and swing,” Kohli said.
“Two youngsters stepping up was more special than experienced guys stepping up.”
India now play England on Thursday in the first of three T20 Internationals.
— IANS
Virat Speak
l Earlier opening was never our problem, it’s our middle-order which is sorted now. It’s not that we have to go in search for openers, we already have got good openers. We have seen Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan as a revelation in the last edition of Champions Trophy. As a batting unit, we have just played to about 70-75 per cent of our potential. If we play to our full potential, God knows how many runs we would score.
l Very pleased to see Kedar bat the way he did, very pleased to see Hardik perform with bat and ball. Very pleased to see Yuvi and Mahi bat together and string that big partnership. So, I think, a lot of positives for us as a team.
l I think guys have shown character and stuck it out whenever we’ve been under pressure. And that to me is the stand out of this series as a captain. The way the new guys have performed and the way MS and Yuvi have batted.
l All the teams around the world have a fast-bowling allrounder which gives them a lot of balance. It allows you to play two spinners, two seamers. I think Hardik bowled really well in the first and the third game. He bowled in really good areas. He’s got good instinctive play and now he’s getting more smarter and intelligent. We spoke to him about not being too aggressive or reckless initially and he understands the importance of rotating strike and understanding when to score a boundary or hit the big shot. So, he brings great balance to the side.