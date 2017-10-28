Swiss Indoors: Roger Federer survives Adrian Mannarino scare to reach semifinals

Johannesburg: Nineteen-time Grand Slam Champion Roger Federer has overcome a spirited challenge from Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in a three-set thriller to book his place in the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors here.

The Swiss tennis maestro rode the momentum of a tremendous backhand half-volley winner from the baseline down break point in the third set to sweep aside Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 in a clash that lasted one hour and 43 minutes on Friday. Federer, who is eyeing to make it to his 13th final in Basel, will now square off with third-seed David Goffin of Belgium.

Reflecting on his match, Federer admitted that it was a tough battle and he had to dig really hard before eventually clinching a victory.

“Today was a battle. I had to somehow dig and fight and sometimes these wins are more rewarding than just leading from the get-go and dominating throughout and bringing it home,” the ATP quoted Federer, as saying.

“These are better matches to win sometimes, actually. I just had a tough time really getting into it and he was rock solid, so he deserved that first set, but the reaction from me was really important,” he added.

Federer, who has made it to his eighth ATP World Tour semi-final of the season, is looking to clinch his eighth title in Basel.