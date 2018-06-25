Sweden slams defending champions for ‘rubbing it in’ with celebrations

Sochi : Fuming Sweden coach Janne Andersson accused Germany of “rubbing it in our faces” as they celebrated the dramatic late goal from Toni Kroos that gave them a 2-1 win in their crucial World Cup clash here.

Germany were in real danger of a group-stage exit from the tournament, with a draw only likely to give them a temporary reprieve, until Kroos curled in a 95th-minute free-kick to take the points last night.

The World Cup holders then set off to celebrate wildly, having come from behind in the Group ‘F’ encounter at Sochi’s Fisht Stadium, but their behaviour provoked anger on the opposition bench. “Some of Germany’s leaders celebrated by running in our direction and rubbing it into our faces. That got me angry,” said Andersson.

“We fought it out for 90 minutes and when the final whistle blows you shake hands and you leave so I was very angry with that.” Ola Toivonen’s goal had given Sweden a first-half lead, but Marco Reus equalised in the second-half. Even a draw would have left Germany needing to win their final game against South Korea while hoping the Swedes lost to Mexico.