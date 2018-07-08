Sweden get royal boot

Maguire and Alli headers take England to semi-finals after 28 years

Samara : Harry Maguire and Dele Alli scored as England comfortably defeated Sweden 2-0 in Samara on Saturday to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

Leicester defender Maguire headed in the opening goal from a corner on 30 minutes, with Alli adding a second just before the hour.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford then produced a series of crucial saves in the final half-hour to seal England’s long-awaited spot in the last four.

It was just a second England victory over Sweden in nine competitive meetings, and sets up a clash with either hosts Russia or Croatia on July 11 in Moscow for a place in the final.

Southgate stuck with the same team that overcame Colombia on penalties in the last 16, while Sebastian Larsson returned for Sweden after missing the 1-0 win over Switzerland through suspension.

Viktor Claesson drilled over for Sweden early on with an ambitious attempt from distance, while Harry Kane, the tournament’s leading scorer with six goals, dragged wide after a penetrating run by Raheem Sterling.

Sweden manager Janne Andersson had warned his side England were a match for them at set-pieces, and so it proved when Maguire connected with Ashley Young’s corner after a low-key first half hour.

Maguire outjumped the much smaller Emil Forsberg to nod low into the corner, as England scored for the eighth time in Russia from a dead-ball situation.

The lively Sterling should have doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time when he brilliantly controlled Jordan Henderson’s lofted pass, but he was unable to find a way past Robin Olsen and his follow-up was blocked by Andreas Granqvist.

Pickford had relatively little to do in a quiet first half, but the England goalkeeper produced a vital stop to claw away a Marcus Berg header minutes after the restart.

England promptly cranked up the pressure and pulled further ahead on 59 minutes when a completely unmarked Alli sent a thumping header past Olsen after a first-time cross by Jesse Lingard.

Maguire then lashed over after a scene of panic in the Sweden area as England chased a third goal, although they were twice indebted to Pickford for preserving their two-goal lead.

The Everton shot-stopper thrust out a hand to superbly keep out Claesson’s low strike from 10 yards following a neat lay-off by Berg.

Pickford then showed terrific reflexes to tip over an effort from Berg, who shot on the turn after being picked out in the area by substitute John Guidetti.

Southgate withdrew Henderson for Eric Dier in the closing stages and will have a full squad to choose from in the semi-final, injuries permitting.

‘We’re buzzing’

England captain Harry Kane said his team were “buzzing” and full of confidence as they reached their first semi-final since 1990.

“We’re buzzing. It’s probably not sunk in,” Kane said.

“We know there is still a big game ahead but we are feeling good, confident.

“We were composed, we controlled the game. We’ve just got to keep doing what we are doing.

“We’re enjoying it, the fans are enjoying it, I’m sure we’ll see some videos later of the fans enjoying it.”

Maguire’s thumping header gave the Leicester centre-back his first international goal, just two years after watching Euro 2016 in France with his friends in the stands.

“It (the first goal) can’t come better than that. The win sends us through and that’s the main thing,” Maguire said.

“We felt like we could dominate the ball in this game. It was a little bit sloppy at the end of the second half, we felt it was a bit too open.”

Tottenham midfielder Alli nodded in only England’s third goal from open play of this World Cup so far just before the hour mark, having struggled with injury earlier in the tournament.

“It’s a great achievement for the team… Owed it to the fans back home who believed in us,” he told the BBC.

“Always nice to score, especially on occasions like this. I don’t think this was my best performance on the pitch. But it’s an amazing feeling to be going to a semi-final at a World Cup.”

People erupted in celebration and the beer went flying as England reached the semi-finals.

At Flat Iron Square in London, the party began with beer showers and chants of “Football’s coming home” after the 2-0 win over Sweden.

Friends jumped on one another’s shoulders to belt out the song written for the Euro ’96 tournament in England before the throng sang “Oh, Harry Maguire!” in honour of the defender who scored the first goal.

“The atmosphere is amazing. I’m covered in beer, but I’ll take it because it’s coming home,” said public relations worker Tania Burnham, 27.

The last time England reached a World Cup semi-final was at Italy 1990 when 16 of the current squad were not even born.

It was closer in time to England’s 1966 World Cup triumph than today.

Margaret Thatcher was Britain’s prime minister. Phones came in red boxes and people queued to use them.

Non-English players in the first division were almost always Scottish, Welsh or Irish. Twitter was something only birds did.

The match clashed with Pride in London. In 1990, it was still more of a gay rights protest march than a celebration drawing hundreds of thousands.

The squad in 1990 was drawn from clubs such as Rangers, Nottingham Forest and Derby County.

Its star names included Gary Lineker, John Barnes, Chris Waddle and Paul Gascoigne and Peter Shilton, England’s goalkeeper that day, is now 68.

– ‘England till I die!’ –

In scenes replicated across the country, 650 people paid ?10 to pack into Flat Iron Square, a pop-up collection of eateries and watering holes in a patch of empty space beside a railway arch near the River Thames.

Many had England’s Flag of St George — red cross on white flag — painted on their cheeks; many men were bare-chested in the baking 30 degrees Celsius heat; many wore replica shirts, including the number 19 shirt worn by Gascoigne in Italy 1990.

An air horn went off to cheers at the first appearance of the teams in the tunnel.

The Swedish national anthem was greeted with boos and groans. By contrast, “God Save The Queen” was belted out in a full-throated rendition.

Each player’s appearance on the team line-up was cheered.